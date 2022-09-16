Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD) versus Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Head to Head Contrast

Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD – Get Rating) and Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Detwiler Fenton Group and Runway Growth Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Detwiler Fenton Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Runway Growth Finance $71.36 million 6.85 $45.62 million $0.85 14.12

Runway Growth Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A Runway Growth Finance 39.17% 8.50% 6.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Detwiler Fenton Group and Runway Growth Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

63.2% of Runway Growth Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of Detwiler Fenton Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Runway Growth Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Detwiler Fenton Group and Runway Growth Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Detwiler Fenton Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Runway Growth Finance 0 0 8 0 3.00

Runway Growth Finance has a consensus price target of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 27.08%. Given Runway Growth Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Runway Growth Finance is more favorable than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Summary

Runway Growth Finance beats Detwiler Fenton Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Detwiler Fenton Group

(Get Rating)

Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to institutional and individual investors primarily in the United States. The company offers institutional channel research and wealth management/investment brokerage services to high net worth and other individuals. It also markets annuities and life insurance, health insurance, and long term care products, as well as mutual funds. The company, formerly known as Detwiler, Mitchell & Co., was founded in 1983 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Runway Growth Finance

(Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors. It prefers to investments in companies engaged in electronic equipment and instruments, systems software, hardware, storage and peripherals and specialized consumer services, application software, healthcare technology, internet software and services, data processing and outsourced services, internet retail, human resources and employment services, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and education services. It invests in senior secured loans between $10 million and $75 million.

Receive News & Ratings for Detwiler Fenton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Detwiler Fenton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.