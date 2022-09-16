Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Price Target to €30.50

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €29.00 ($29.59) to €30.50 ($31.12) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AXA from €33.00 ($33.67) to €31.00 ($31.63) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AXA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.88.

AXA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AXAHY opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.06. AXA has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $33.20.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

