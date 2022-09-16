Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Price Target to €30.50

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2022

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHYGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €29.00 ($29.59) to €30.50 ($31.12) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AXA from €33.00 ($33.67) to €31.00 ($31.63) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AXA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.88.

AXA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AXAHY opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.06. AXA has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $33.20.

About AXA

(Get Rating)

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.