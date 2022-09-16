Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Price Target to GBX 935

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 935 ($11.30) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FEVR. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fevertree Drinks to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 700 ($8.46) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered Fevertree Drinks to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 3,030 ($36.61) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,192.78 ($14.41).

Shares of LON:FEVR opened at GBX 915 ($11.06) on Monday. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of GBX 804.50 ($9.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,871 ($34.69). The stock has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,407.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,008.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,403.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a GBX 5.63 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Fevertree Drinks’s payout ratio is 41.55%.

In other news, insider Kevin Havelock bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 957 ($11.56) per share, with a total value of £19,140 ($23,127.11). In related news, insider William (Bill) Ronald purchased 11,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 872 ($10.54) per share, with a total value of £99,547.52 ($120,284.58). Also, insider Kevin Havelock purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 957 ($11.56) per share, for a total transaction of £19,140 ($23,127.11).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

