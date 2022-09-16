Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Target Price to $63.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

NYSE VTR opened at $47.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ventas has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 946.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $193,927,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,527 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,208,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ventas by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,045,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,806,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,943 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,119,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

