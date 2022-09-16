Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Target Price to $63.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.08% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.
Ventas Stock Down 2.2 %
NYSE VTR opened at $47.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ventas has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 946.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.15.
Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.
