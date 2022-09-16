Deutsche eMark Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 16th. Deutsche eMark has a total market capitalization of $32,135.70 and approximately $1.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00270722 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00129952 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00048266 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001521 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000494 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

Deutsche eMark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de.

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

