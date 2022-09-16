Dexioprotocol Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (DEXI)

Dexioprotocol (DEXI) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One Dexioprotocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dexioprotocol has a total market cap of $853,627.67 and $13,328.00 worth of Dexioprotocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dexioprotocol has traded 42.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 312.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,645.71 or 0.78609637 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 592.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00102349 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002382 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00832636 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Dexioprotocol Coin Profile
Dexioprotocol’s total supply is 355,760,696,019 coins and its circulating supply is 293,160,234,471 coins. Dexioprotocol’s official Twitter account is @dexioprotocol.
Buying and Selling Dexioprotocol
Receive News & Updates for Dexioprotocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dexioprotocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.