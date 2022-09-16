Dexlab Price Hits $0.0942 on Top Exchanges (DXL)

Dexlab (DXL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Dexlab has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. Dexlab has a market cap of $4.95 million and $10,313.00 worth of Dexlab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dexlab coin can currently be bought for about $0.0942 or 0.00000484 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 157.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,985.61 or 0.30742812 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 567.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00103719 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005136 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002357 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00850614 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Dexlab Coin Profile
Dexlab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,526,786 coins. Dexlab’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Dexlab Coin Trading
