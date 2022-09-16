DEXTools (DEXT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $304,571.00

DEXTools (DEXT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 16th. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $12.94 million and $304,571.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEXTools coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000665 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DEXTools has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 190.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,392.64 or 0.22224614 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 576.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00104130 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00838030 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXTools’ launch date was June 18th, 2020. DEXTools’ total supply is 145,733,255 coins and its circulating supply is 98,420,349 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io.

Buying and Selling DEXTools

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application.”

