DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Given Not Rated Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of DFS Furniture (LON:DFS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on DFS Furniture from GBX 325 ($3.93) to GBX 280 ($3.38) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

DFS Furniture Stock Down 3.3 %

LON:DFS opened at GBX 130.50 ($1.58) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £319.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 715.27. DFS Furniture has a 1-year low of GBX 115 ($1.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 302 ($3.65). The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 137.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 164.22.

DFS Furniture Cuts Dividend

DFS Furniture Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. DFS Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands; and modern furniture, lighting, and home accessories under the brand name. It also engages in the contract logistics business.

