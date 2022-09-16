dFuture 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $16,156.00 (DFT)

dFuture (DFT) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One dFuture coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, dFuture has traded 91.4% lower against the US dollar. dFuture has a market capitalization of $4,673.03 and approximately $16,156.00 worth of dFuture was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00029819 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000084 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000362 BTC.

dFuture Profile

DFT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. dFuture’s total supply is 111,739,960 coins. dFuture’s official Twitter account is @dFuture_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dFuture Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Draftcoin is a cryptocurrency with a blockchain built on top of a gaming platform. Along with using DFT as the gaming website’s native currency, Draftcoin will also take advantage of blockchain technology to store player statistics and high scores, and so provide a verifiable high score system. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dFuture directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dFuture should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dFuture using one of the exchanges listed above.

