Dfyn Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $139,937.00 (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 16th. Dfyn Network has a total market capitalization of $5.29 million and $139,937.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dfyn Network has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. One Dfyn Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dfyn Network Profile

Dfyn Network’s launch date was May 7th, 2021. Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 146,665,537 coins. Dfyn Network’s official website is dfyn.network. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn.

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dfyn is building a network of DEXes across multiple Layer 1 and Layer 2 blockchains. This will allow Dfyn to plug into multiple liquidity sources across chains, including the cross-chain liquidity ecosystem being developed by Router Protocol.Dfyn’s native utility token, the DFYN token, will perform a crucial role in the functioning of the Dfyn ecosystem. The holders of the DFYN token will be able to use their tokens to take part in Dfyn’s governance by voting on Dfyn’s proposals concerning protocol amendments and upgrades. Although the specifics in regard to the voting mechanism have not yet been finalized, it is expected that each holder’s votes will be weighed against the amount of DFYN tokens held by them.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dfyn Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dfyn Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dfyn Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

