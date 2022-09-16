DGPayment Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $431,983.45 (DGP)

DGPayment (DGP) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. DGPayment has a total market cap of $431,983.45 and $1.88 million worth of DGPayment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DGPayment has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar. One DGPayment coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DGPayment

DGPayment launched on July 27th, 2020. DGPayment’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,607,815 coins. The official message board for DGPayment is dgpaytech.com/blog. DGPayment’s official website is dgpaytech.com. DGPayment’s official Twitter account is @dgpayment and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DGPayment Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DGPayment is a global payment processor created for business owners of small to medium enterprises, eCommerce, and every participant of the blockchain industry.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DGPayment directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DGPayment should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DGPayment using one of the exchanges listed above.

