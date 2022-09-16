DGPayment Price Tops $0.0061 on Top Exchanges (DGP)

DGPayment (DGP) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 15th. In the last seven days, DGPayment has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DGPayment coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DGPayment has a market cap of $381,918.17 and approximately $1.95 million worth of DGPayment was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 532.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,787.10 or 0.19120287 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.76 or 0.00836911 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00020953 BTC.

DGPayment Profile

DGPayment’s launch date was July 27th, 2020. DGPayment’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,607,815 coins. DGPayment’s official Twitter account is @dgpayment and its Facebook page is accessible here. DGPayment’s official website is dgpaytech.com. The official message board for DGPayment is dgpaytech.com/blog.

DGPayment Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DGPayment is a global payment processor created for business owners of small to medium enterprises, eCommerce, and every participant of the blockchain industry.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DGPayment directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DGPayment should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DGPayment using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

