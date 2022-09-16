Digital Fitness (DEFIT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $29,065.00

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 16th. One Digital Fitness coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0743 or 0.00000377 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digital Fitness has traded 30% lower against the US dollar. Digital Fitness has a market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $29,065.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 224.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,627.86 or 0.23502126 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 549.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00104522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005078 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00840516 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Digital Fitness Profile

Digital Fitness’ genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,043,472 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digital Fitness’ official website is 360wellness.io/defit.

Digital Fitness Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “360Wellness™ is the Next Generation of Digital Wellness. A decentralized Fitness and Wellness marketplace connecting people with professionals all over the world to stay Fit & Healthy at home. Turning everyone’s living room into their own at-home-fitness studio. Providing a powerful suite of mobile and web solutions to reset the world with wellness post-pandemic. Making everyone’s journey meaningful via the introduction of a revolutionary lifestyle tracker developed in close collaboration with sport scientists and wellness industry experts to monitor how well you train, eat, feel and sleep all in one place.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fitness directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fitness should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Fitness using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

