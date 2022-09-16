DigitalBits (XDB) Market Capitalization Hits $2.46 Million

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 31.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. DigitalBits has a market cap of $2.46 million and $1.36 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 63.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Secret (SIE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000306 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 61.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000643 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,390,396,338 coins and its circulating supply is 1,388,534,346 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg.

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.