DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $17.82, but opened at $18.49. DigitalBridge Group shares last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 5,846 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Separately, Cowen lowered their price objective on DigitalBridge Group to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

In related news, CFO Jacky Wu purchased 9,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,107,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,047,130.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,472,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,467,000 after purchasing an additional 94,003 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth approximately $700,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000.

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

