Digitalcoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.00 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 16th. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $77,849.47 and approximately $3.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 33% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00024957 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00282611 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001093 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002489 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00025670 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,535,046 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology.Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.