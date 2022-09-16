Digitex Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex (DGTX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Digitex coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex has a market capitalization of $23,287.41 and $12,268.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digitex has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,787.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00058100 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012686 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005470 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00064704 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00078504 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Digitex Coin Profile

Digitex is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 2,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. Telegram | Reddit | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Youtube | Blog Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

