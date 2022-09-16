DinoSwap Price Hits $0.0014 (DINO)

DinoSwap (DINO) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One DinoSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. DinoSwap has a total market cap of $213,202.76 and $17,129.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DinoSwap has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DinoSwap alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 168.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,660.22 or 0.33658765 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 583.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00103253 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005053 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00836842 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DinoSwap Profile

DinoSwap’s launch date was June 12th, 2021. DinoSwap’s total supply is 160,454,123 coins and its circulating supply is 152,365,808 coins. DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DinoSwap is dinoswap.exchange. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial.

Buying and Selling DinoSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DinoSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DinoSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DinoSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DinoSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.