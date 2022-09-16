Dipper Network Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $84,098.99 (DIP)

Dipper Network (DIP) traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Dipper Network has a total market cap of $84,098.99 and $19,545.00 worth of Dipper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dipper Network has traded down 32% against the U.S. dollar. One Dipper Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,955.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00058615 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012580 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005499 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00064827 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00078259 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Dipper Network Coin Profile

Dipper Network (CRYPTO:DIP) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Dipper Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 coins. The official website for Dipper Network is dippernetwork.com. Dipper Network’s official Twitter account is @etherisc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dipper Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dipper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dipper Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dipper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

