Dipper Network (DIP) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $84,098.99

Dipper Network (DIP) traded down 21.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 16th. In the last seven days, Dipper Network has traded down 32% against the US dollar. One Dipper Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dipper Network has a total market cap of $84,098.99 and approximately $19,545.00 worth of Dipper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,817.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00061247 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012675 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005467 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00064976 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00076900 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Dipper Network Profile

Dipper Network is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Dipper Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 coins. The official website for Dipper Network is dippernetwork.com. Dipper Network’s official Twitter account is @etherisc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dipper Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dipper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dipper Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dipper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

