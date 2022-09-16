DMScript Price Hits $0.0004 (DMST)

DMScript (DMST) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. DMScript has a market cap of $38,012.95 and $20.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DMScript has traded up 28.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 93.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,448.25 or 0.22837501 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 566.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00103559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005134 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00850730 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com.

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars.

