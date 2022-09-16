Doctors Coin (DRS) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $879,471.75

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 16th. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $879,471.75 and approximately $11,697.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Doctors Coin has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Doctors Coin

DRS is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 559,819,251 coins. The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees. Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin.

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

