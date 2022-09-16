Doge Killer Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.83 Million (LEASH)

Doge Killer (LEASH) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Doge Killer has a total market capitalization of $51.56 million and $1.83 million worth of Doge Killer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Doge Killer coin can currently be bought for approximately $478.99 or 0.02400747 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Doge Killer has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 307.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15,433.29 or 0.77352710 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 596% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00102352 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00829992 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Doge Killer Coin Profile

Doge Killer’s launch date was September 1st, 2020. Doge Killer’s total supply is 107,647 coins. Doge Killer’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken. Doge Killer’s official website is www.shibatoken.com.

Buying and Selling Doge Killer

According to CryptoCompare, “LEASH was originally set to be a rebase token pegged to the price of Dogecoin. Now, it has been unleashed and will not rebase. With a total circulation of 100k tokens, it has the opposite appeal to Shib (which has a much larger supply). The second token incentivized on the swap offers special rewards for those who provide liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doge Killer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doge Killer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doge Killer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

