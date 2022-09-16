Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 16th. Dogecoin has a market cap of $7.93 billion and $284.51 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0598 or 0.00000302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00024511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.00281967 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001099 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002508 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002480 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00025765 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $611.31 or 0.03084753 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

