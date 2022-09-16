DogeFather 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $16,640.00 (FATHER)

DogeFather (FATHER) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One DogeFather coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DogeFather has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. DogeFather has a total market cap of $96,596.82 and $16,640.00 worth of DogeFather was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 470.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,519.31 or 0.22804154 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 555.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00105016 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.57 or 0.00835452 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DogeFather Profile

DogeFather’s total supply is 486,700,911,984,299 coins. DogeFather’s official Twitter account is @dogefatherBSC_.

Buying and Selling DogeFather

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeFather directly using U.S. dollars.

