DogeFather (FATHER) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

DogeFather (FATHER) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. During the last seven days, DogeFather has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. DogeFather has a market capitalization of $96,596.82 and approximately $16,640.00 worth of DogeFather was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DogeFather coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 312.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,633.27 or 0.78339888 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 592.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00102372 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002382 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00829874 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About DogeFather
DogeFather’s total supply is 486,700,911,984,299 coins. DogeFather’s official Twitter account is @dogefatherBSC_.
DogeFather Coin Trading
