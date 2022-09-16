Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) CEO Maxwell Simkoff Sells 75,774 Shares

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 75,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $44,706.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,017,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,740,325.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Maxwell Simkoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Maxwell Simkoff sold 68,865 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $49,582.80.

On Thursday, August 18th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 17,900 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total transaction of $15,215.00.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 68,334 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $68,334.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 63,389 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $45,006.19.

On Thursday, August 4th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 76,185 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $61,709.85.

Doma Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DOMA opened at $0.57 on Friday. Doma Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doma

Doma ( NYSE:DOMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $123.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.60 million. Doma had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 34.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Doma Holdings Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Doma by 182.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,236,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 1,443,799 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Doma by 46.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Doma by 208.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 796,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 538,600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Doma in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Doma by 298.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,329,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 995,420 shares in the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOMA. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Doma from $4.25 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Doma in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Doma Company Profile

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

