Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on D shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.29.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $80.92 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.11.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

