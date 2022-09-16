Don-key (DON) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $22,827.00

Don-key (DON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Don-key has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $22,827.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Don-key has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One Don-key coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 130.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,511.73 or 0.23024908 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 586% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00104118 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005103 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005103 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002352 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00845422 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Don-key
Don-key launched on May 2nd, 2021. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,555,730 coins. Don-key’s official website is don-key.finance. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance.
Buying and Selling Don-key
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using US dollars.
