Donut Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges (DONUT)

Donut (DONUT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Donut has traded down 15% against the dollar. Donut has a total market capitalization of $154,170.27 and approximately $229.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Donut coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 282.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14,429.39 or 0.72193520 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 589.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00102043 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002377 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00829040 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Donut
Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader. The Reddit community for Donut is https://reddit.com/r/ethtrader.
