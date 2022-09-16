Dopex Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $32.17 Million (DPX)

Dopex (DPX) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 16th. Dopex has a market cap of $32.17 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Dopex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dopex coin can now be purchased for approximately $279.74 or 0.01402074 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dopex has traded down 40.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dopex alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 307.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,433.29 or 0.77352710 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 596% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00102352 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00829992 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Dopex

Dopex was first traded on June 20th, 2021. Dopex’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,000 coins. The official website for Dopex is www.dopex.io. Dopex’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dopex is https://reddit.com/r/Dopex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dopex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dopex (Decentralized Options Exchange) is a decentralized options protocol that aims to maximize liquidity and minimize losses for option writers while maximizing gains for option buyers. This is done in a passive manner for liquidity-contributing participants.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dopex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dopex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dopex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dopex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dopex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.