DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Sees Large Volume Increase

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 12,265 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 807,377 shares.The stock last traded at $28.76 and had previously closed at $28.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.62.

DoubleVerify Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 92.13 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.03.

Insider Activity

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $109.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $43,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,532.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $43,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,532.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 3,258,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $83,911,344.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,867,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,088,743. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,886,306 shares of company stock valued at $177,441,142 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DV. Capital World Investors bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter worth $91,853,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,812 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,415 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,114,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,623,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Further Reading

