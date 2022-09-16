Draken (DRK) 1-Day Volume Hits $14,276.00

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Draken has a market capitalization of $607,556.65 and approximately $14,276.00 worth of Draken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Draken coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Draken has traded 47.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Draken Coin Profile

Draken (CRYPTO:DRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Draken’s official Twitter account is @DRKDefi.

Buying and Selling Draken

According to CryptoCompare, “DarkCoin (DRK) uses a new chained hashing algorithm approach, with many new scientific hashing algorithms for the proof-of-work. DRK aims to be the first privacy-centric cryptographic currency with fully encrypted transactions and anonymous block transactions. These features are a work in progress and will be released in the near future. Darkcoin has now switched to Dash. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Draken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Draken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Draken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

