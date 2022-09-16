Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.97.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

DREUF opened at $8.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $14.58.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

