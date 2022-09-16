DRIFE (DRF) Achieves Market Cap of $462,902.33

DRIFE (DRF) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. In the last seven days, DRIFE has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DRIFE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. DRIFE has a market cap of $462,902.33 and $11,514.00 worth of DRIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DRIFE alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005087 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,666.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00058418 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012765 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005465 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005083 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00064707 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00077948 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About DRIFE

DRIFE (CRYPTO:DRF) is a coin. DRIFE’s total supply is 1,538,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 781,513,122 coins. DRIFE’s official Twitter account is @Drife_official.

DRIFE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIFE is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering value creators within their ecosystem – these include the drivers, riders, and community developers. DRIFE plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DRIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DRIFE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DRIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DRIFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DRIFE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.