Drip Network (DRIP) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $700,790.52

Drip Network (DRIP) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. During the last seven days, Drip Network has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Drip Network has a market capitalization of $700,790.52 and $92,810.00 worth of Drip Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Drip Network coin can currently be purchased for about $7.01 or 0.00035210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Drip Network alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 312.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,645.71 or 0.78609637 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 592.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00102349 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00832636 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Drip Network Profile

Drip Network’s genesis date was April 17th, 2021. Drip Network’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. The official website for Drip Network is drip.community. Drip Network’s official Twitter account is @DRIPcommunity.

Buying and Selling Drip Network

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIP Network is the latest project developed by Forex_Shark, BB and team.The official token of the DRIP Network is DRIP (BEP-20) on the Binance Smart blockchain (BSC) that captures value by being scarce, deflationary, censorship-resistant, and by being built on a robust, truly decentralized blockchain.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drip Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drip Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Drip Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Drip Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Drip Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.