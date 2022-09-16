Drip Network Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week (DRIP)

Drip Network (DRIP) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One Drip Network coin can currently be bought for about $6.89 or 0.00034821 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Drip Network has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Drip Network has a market capitalization of $689,239.98 and approximately $82,262.00 worth of Drip Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Drip Network

Drip Network’s launch date was April 17th, 2021. Drip Network’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. The official website for Drip Network is drip.community. Drip Network’s official Twitter account is @DRIPcommunity.

Buying and Selling Drip Network

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIP Network is the latest project developed by Forex_Shark, BB and team.The official token of the DRIP Network is DRIP (BEP-20) on the Binance Smart blockchain (BSC) that captures value by being scarce, deflationary, censorship-resistant, and by being built on a robust, truly decentralized blockchain.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drip Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drip Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Drip Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

