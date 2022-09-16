Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of NAPA stock opened at $15.07 on Thursday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.99.

In related news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,685 shares in the company, valued at $8,529,783.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $96,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,150,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,143,294.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $504,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,529,783.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 6.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 35.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 4,929.3% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 59,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 58,511 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 11.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,893,000 after purchasing an additional 240,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.1% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 36,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

