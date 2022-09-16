Dvision Network (DVI) Trading 13.4% Lower Over Last Week

Dvision Network (DVI) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last week, Dvision Network has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Dvision Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0531 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dvision Network has a market capitalization of $21.00 million and approximately $641,136.00 worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dvision Network Profile

Dvision Network’s genesis date was October 6th, 2020. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 395,596,290 coins. The official message board for Dvision Network is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network. Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dvision Network’s official website is dvision.network.

Dvision Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. Telegram | Medium | LinkedIn | Facebook | Youtube “

