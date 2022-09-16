Dynamite (DYNMT) Tops One Day Volume of $34,839.00

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Dynamite has a total market cap of $3,578.28 and $34,839.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 166.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,561.73 or 0.33443514 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 577% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00103402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005096 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00844165 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite’s total supply is 724,232 coins and its circulating supply is 385,525 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dynamite Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

