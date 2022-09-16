e-Gulden (EFL) Trading Down 7.3% This Week

e-Gulden (EFL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 16th. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $875,065.87 and $46.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00025002 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00283634 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001097 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002490 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00025969 BTC.

About e-Gulden

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,993,481 coins and its circulating supply is 17,171,324 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org.

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

