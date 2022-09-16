e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.39% from the company’s previous close.

ELF has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ELF opened at $40.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.99. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $40.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.36 and a beta of 1.59.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.42 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 10.95%. On average, research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 87,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $3,327,452.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 743,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,355,298.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 10,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $383,797.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,541. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 87,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $3,327,452.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,355,298.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 485,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,237,815 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $744,000. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 113,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

