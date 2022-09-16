e-Money Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.78 Million (NGM)

e-Money (NGM) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. e-Money has a total market cap of $4.78 million and $50,659.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001239 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, e-Money has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 157% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,143.87 or 0.31446991 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 570% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00103440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005118 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00847624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About e-Money

e-Money launched on March 25th, 2020. e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for e-Money is e-money.com.

e-Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike.The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

