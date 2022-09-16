e-Money Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.78 Million (NGM)

e-Money (NGM) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. e-Money has a total market cap of $4.78 million and $50,659.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001239 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, e-Money has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 157% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,143.87 or 0.31446991 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 570% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00103440 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005118 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005118 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002353 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00847624 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About e-Money
e-Money launched on March 25th, 2020. e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for e-Money is e-money.com.
e-Money Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.
