Earlypay Ltd (EPY) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 on October 6th

Earlypay Ltd (ASX:EPY – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Earlypay’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Earlypay Ltd provides financial solutions to businesses in Australia. The company operates through Invoice Finance, Equipment Finance, and Other Services segments. It offers invoice factoring and discounting, and clean energy finance services, as well as business line of credit. The company also provides equipment finance services for old and new equipment, such as sale back of owned or partially owned equipment, private sales, and mid-term financing.

