Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Up to $14.98

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.98, but opened at $15.45. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 12,762 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ESTE shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Earthstone Energy Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.58.

Insider Activity

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.03 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat acquired 20,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $235,963.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat acquired 20,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $235,963.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $288,758.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 439,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Earthstone Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 44.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 71.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 17.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Featured Articles

