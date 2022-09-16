East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) PT Raised to $87.00 at Truist Financial

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Truist Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $74.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.92. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $93.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 45.32%. The firm had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 52.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

