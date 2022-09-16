Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.20.
Eastman Chemical Price Performance
NYSE:EMN opened at $81.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.53. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $79.51 and a 1 year high of $129.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 217.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.
About Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.