Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.20.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

NYSE:EMN opened at $81.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.53. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $79.51 and a 1 year high of $129.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 217.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.