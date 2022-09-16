Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.20.

EMN stock opened at $81.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.53. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $79.51 and a 52 week high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

