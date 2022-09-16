Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Lowered to $95.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.85% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EMN. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.20.
Eastman Chemical Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of EMN stock opened at $81.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.37 and a 200-day moving average of $100.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $79.51 and a 12-month high of $129.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 86,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after buying an additional 25,099 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 210,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,928,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
